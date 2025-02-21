Cindy DeHaan

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved sister, Cindy DeHaan, on Monday, February 17, 2025.

She was born July 5, 1957. to Virginia Moysey and Ronald Oswalt, who both preceded her in death.

Cindy was a kind soul with a heart of gold, always willing to help others in need.

She leaves behind a son, Josh DeHaan; sisters, Connie Uncapher, Deb Jenkins, Cheri (Bill) Karn, Pam (Dave) Hendricks, Dianne (Steve Treece) Moysey-Fisk, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceeded in death by Charles Moysey, Chuck Moysey Jr. and Barb Ferguson.

Cindy will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

To honor Cindy’s wishes there will be no funeral service. Her family will have a celebration of life at a later date.