Friday night basketball scoreboard
Here are final scores of area boys basketball sectional championship games played on Friday, February 21.
Division IV
Elida 63 Van Wert 59 (OT)
Shelby 51 Ottawa-Glandorf 49 (OT)
Division V
Liberty Center 62 Tinora 54
Paulding 60 Lake 54
Division VI
Bluffton 66 Wayne Trace 43
Coldwater 62 Parkway 42
Columbus Grove 53 Riverdale 41
Crestview 53 Lincolnview 35
Fairview 43 Hicksville 31
Lima Central Catholic 45 Ada 42 (OT)
Marion Local 66 Allen East 39
New Bremen 42 St. Henry 37
Patrick Henry 72 Antwerp 42
Spencerville 76 Perry 45
Van Buren 53 Ayersville 46
Division VII
Delphos St. John’s 80 New Knoxville 41
Fort Jennings 69 Pandora-Gilboa 56
Kalida 57 Holgate 30
Miller City 79 Continental 39
Minster 69 Hardin-Northern 50
Ottoville 50 Leipsic 47 (OT)
Ridgemont 48 Delphos Jefferson 41
