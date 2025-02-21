Friday night basketball scoreboard

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area boys basketball sectional championship games played on Friday, February 21.

Division IV

Elida 63 Van Wert 59 (OT)

Shelby 51 Ottawa-Glandorf 49 (OT)

Division V

Liberty Center 62 Tinora 54

Paulding 60 Lake 54

Division VI

Bluffton 66 Wayne Trace 43

Coldwater 62 Parkway 42

Columbus Grove 53 Riverdale 41

Crestview 53 Lincolnview 35

Fairview 43 Hicksville 31

Lima Central Catholic 45 Ada 42 (OT)

Marion Local 66 Allen East 39

New Bremen 42 St. Henry 37

Patrick Henry 72 Antwerp 42

Spencerville 76 Perry 45

Van Buren 53 Ayersville 46

Division VII

Delphos St. John’s 80 New Knoxville 41

Fort Jennings 69 Pandora-Gilboa 56

Kalida 57 Holgate 30

Miller City 79 Continental 39

Minster 69 Hardin-Northern 50

Ottoville 50 Leipsic 47 (OT)

Ridgemont 48 Delphos Jefferson 41