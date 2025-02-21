Karen S. Elston

Karen S. Elston, 78, of Van Wert, left us on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Born on March 16, 1946, in Van Wert, to Roy G. and Ruth (Missler) Elston, who both preceded her in death, Karen was a beloved member of her community and a cherished family member.

Karen worked at Fashion Bug before dedicating 16 years of her life to serving as a rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, where she was known for her friendly smile and commitment to her job. After retiring from the Postal Service, Karen continued to work in the community at Quality Farm & Fleet, always bringing her warmth and positivity to those around her.

A dedicated member of her community, Karen attended the First United Methodist Church and Convoy Methodist Church. She had a passion for reading and found joy in spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her children, Kent (Heather) McClure of Convoy and Chris McClure of Van Wert; a sister, Reha (Dick) Atwood of Van Wert, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Elston.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Karen’s life from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Chapel, Van Wert.

To share in Karen’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.