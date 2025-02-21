Knights shut down Lancers 53-35

CONVOY — No. 8 seed Lincolnview gave second-seeded Crestview all they could handle in the first half, but the Knights applied the clamps on defense in the second half and pulled away for a 53-35 Division VI sectional championship win at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Friday.

Leading 29-26 at halftime, the Knights gave up just nine points the entire second half. Meanwhile, Braxton Leeth scored seven of his game high 18 points in the third quarter and Tommy Heffner accounted for six of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Crestview’s Braxton Leeth (3) pulls up for a shot during Friday’s game against Lincolnview. Leeth led all scorers with 18 points. Bob Barnes photos

“I thought our guys did a better job in the second half of executing our defensive game plan,” Crestview head coach Doug Etzler said. “We had a good third quarter, holding them to two points to provide a little cushion going into the fourth. Braxton really stepped up and had a big shooting night for us. Tommy had another good night scoring for us and Will Sheets got nine big points for us tonight and that’s what you need at this time of year.

“I thought our kids battled once again,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said. “We tried to execute our game plan and I thought we did a good job of doing that being down three at the half. We came out playing the same way but we struggled to make shots in the second half and that really hurt us.”

The Knights led 17-15 after the first quarter, with Heffner scoring nine points in the period, including a pair of triples, and Leeth added a pair of three pointers. Lincolnview’s Chayse Overholt countered with seven points of his 14 points and Max Hammons added five. Will Sheets and Wren Sheets each scored four points in the second quarter, while Hammons added two more baskets for the Lancers.

“Lincolnview did a great job of executing their offense in the first half and every time we over-helped or made a mistake they made us pay,” Etzler said.

The Knights led 39-28 entering the fourth quarter. Lincolnview’s lone points in the third period came on two free throws by Zander Coil.

Will Sheets finished with nine points, while Wren Sheets, the NWC Player of the Year, was held to six points.

“Lincolnview did a good job of making it tough for us to get the ball down to Wren,” Etzler said. “Tonight they did a good job of limiting one of our scorers and we had other guys step up.”

Lincolnview’s season ended at 5-18 and it was the final game for two seniors, Kreston Tow and Bennett Kill.

“It always stinks when a season comes to the end but I’m extremely proud of Bennett and Kreston for everything they’ve given to the program these last four years,” Hammons said. “I know it didn’t go the way they wanted it to but they left a great impression on our program.”

Crestview (19-4) will face No. 4 seed Columbus Grove in the district semifinals at Elida at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs advanced with a 53-41 victory over Riverdale. The Knights and Columbus Grove met during the regular season, December 19, at Crestview came away with a 63-41 win.

Box score

Knights 17 12 10 14 – 53

Lancers 15 11 2 7 – 35

Crestview: Hayden Perrott 2-1-5; Braxton Leeth 7-1-18; Tommy Heffner 5-3-15; Will Sheets 4-1-9; Wren Sheets 2-2-6

Lincolnview: Kreston Tow 1-0-2; Max Hammons 4-0-9; Holden Price 1-0-2; Zander Coil 0-2-2; Chayse Overholt 5-0-14; Bennett Kill 3-0-6