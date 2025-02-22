Cast members sought for “A Play That Goes Wrong”

Van Wert Civic Theatre is gearing up for its next production – “The Play That Goes Wrong” – which is described as a play within a play. VW independent file photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced its upcoming production of the Olivier Award-winning comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, written by Jonathon Sayer, Henry Shields, and Henry Lewis. Directed by Chad Kraner, the show will run at 7:30 p.m. May 1, 2, 3 and 8, 9, 10, and 2 p.m. May 4 and 11. Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. March 16-17 at the Van Wert Civic Theatre.

It’s described as a play within a play, as the Cornley University Drama Society presents their ambitious production of “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” a classic 1920s whodunit.

Imagine collapsing scenery raining down on actors, disappearing props thrown into disarray, and lines hilariously forgotten. Despite the mounting mayhem, the determined cast perseveres, fueled by an unwavering passion for the stage. Imagine Monty Python meets Sherlock Holmes.

Kraner is looking for eight talented actors and actresses, ages 18 and older. The cast includes Chris Bean as the overworked director and Inspector Carter, desperately trying to keep the show together. Robert Grove plays Thomas Colleymoore, the victim’s best friend, who is overdramatic and often stuck in awkward situations. Dennis Tyde portrays Perkins, the nervous butler who mispronounces words and struggles with lines. Max Bennett hams it up as Cecil Haversham and Arthur the Gardener, loving the spotlight and frequently breaking character. Sandra Wilkinson plays Florence Colleymoore, a spotlight-loving actress who fights to stay in the role. Jonathan Harris is Charles Haversham, the supposed murder victim who has trouble staying dead. Annie Twilloil, the reluctant stage manager, is forced into the role of Florence and goes from nervous to aggressive. Trevor Watson, the disinterested lighting and sound operator, gets unwillingly dragged into the disaster.

This play-within-a-play breaks the fourth wall, directly involving the audience in the chaos. With its unique blend of physical humor, witty dialogue, and unexpected surprises, it promises side-splitting laughter.

Get tickets now by calling 419.238.9689 (leave a message) or by visiting vwct.org. Tickets are are $16, with a special senior pre-sale price of $14.

VWCT, at 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert, is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing high-quality theatrical productions for the Van Wert community. VWCT offers a variety of opportunities for people of all ages to get involved in theatre, from acting and directing to set design and costume construction.