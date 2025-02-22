OSHP enhances aviation technology

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, and Ohio State Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Charles Jones announced announced on Friday that enhanced aviation downlink technology is now available for use by local law enforcement statewide.

The expanded technology allows OSHP’s Aviation Unit to transmit live feeds of aerial video footage to command staff on the ground during active, evolving criminal investigations and emergencies. Previously available only to local law enforcement in the areas surrounding Columbus and Akron, nine strategically placed downlink receivers now make it possible to transmit aerial video from anywhere in the state.

“This technology virtually puts the on-ground incident commander up in the sky with our Ohio State Highway Patrol team, giving them broader perspectives of active scenes and more information to help make critical public safety decisions,” said Governor DeWine. “Before now, local law enforcement relied on the Patrol to describe aerial views via radio, but giving them the ability to see the scene with their own eyes is so much more effective.”

Ohio is believed to be only the second state in the nation capable of downlinking live aerial video anywhere within its state lines. Any agency with internet access and the correct credentials can view the live stream in real time on a phone, tablet, or desktop computer.

“The expansion of the downlink program represents an advancement in our collaborative public safety efforts,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Providing real-time aerial footage directly to our law enforcement partners enhances situational awareness, speeds response times and supports informed decisions to protect our communities.”

On average, OSHP’s Aviation Unit responds to more than 1,000 calls for support each year. Missions include violent crime reduction initiatives, criminal suspect searches, missing persons searches, storm damage assessments, and vehicle pursuit mitigation.

“Many of Ohio’s law enforcement agencies, especially in the rural parts of the state, don’t have aviation capabilities,” said Director Wilson, Ohio Department of Public Safety. “This incredible asset provides a valuable resource to help those agencies fight crime and protect the public.”

The technology expansion was funded primarily with state and federal funding awarded through the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. Use of the expanded downlink technology will support work to reduce violent crime by increasing the likelihood of violent offender apprehensions and deterring future acts of violence.