Putt Around event benefits YWCA

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently hosted the Van Wert Putt Around with proceeds from the event benefiting the YWCA of Van Wert County. A total of 35 teams traveled to 13 different business locations in Van Wert participating in the miniature golf style competition.

“The Elks and the YWCA have a great partnership with this event,” said YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger. “The YWCA helps the Elks by providing the volunteers to work each putting hole and it gives us an opportunity to highlight our services and programs to a new audience.”

Higgy’s Hackers was the winning team from the Van Wert Putt Around, which was held on Saturday, February 15. Winning team members were Mark Hiegel, CJ Hiegel, Tyler Turnwald and Jeff Reidt.

Higgy’s Hackers was the winning team from the Van Wert Putt Around. Shown from from left to right are Shane Mills, Van Wert Putt Around Coordinator, Mark Hiegel, CJ Hiegel, Tyler Turnwald and Jeff Reidt (members of the winning team) and Julie Schaufelberger, YWCA Outreach Coordinator. Photos submitted

Businesses that provided putting holes included the Elks, Van Wert Carts and More, Deitemeyer Brothers, Scott Equity, Van Wert Legion Post 178, VFW Post 5803, Ace Hardware, Lee Kinstle Sales and Service, Van Wert Moose Lodge 1320, Olympic Lanes, Willow Bend Country Club, Hickory Sticks Golf Course, and BA Carts.

“We are grateful to Van Wert Putt Around Coordinator Shane Mills for asking the YWCA to be a part of this the past few years and for the businesses that provide a putting hole,” Schaufelberger said. He does a great job organizing it and we look forward to the event each year and helping grow it in the future,” Schaufelberger said.

Businesses interested in being a part of the 2026 Putt Around may contact julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org for information.