Beekeepers Association holding class

VW independent staff/submitted information

CELINA — Anyone interesting in exploring beekeeping and learning how to produce honey should plan on attending the Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association’s (GGLBA) Beginning Beekeeping School. It’s open to a “new-bees” or current beekeepers looking to refine their skills.

The event will be held from 8-5 p.m. Saturday, March 22, at the Richardson-Bretz Center in Celina. Cost of this class is $50 per family in advance (or $60 at the door).

During the class, participants will enjoy:

Instruction from experienced beekeepers on how to begin keeping bees.

Demonstrations on assembling hives and frames and installing foundation.

Networking with other beekeepers.

The change to win door prizes

Paid registrants will receive

A copy of the book Bee-Sentials: A Field Guide” (a $28 value).

A one-year membership in Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association ($15 value).

A one-year membership in the Ohio State Beekeepers Association ($20 value).

Beekeeping supply catalogs, literature, and other handouts.

Attendees will also be able to order hive kits and locally produced honey bee nucleus hives (nucs) on the day of the class. A cash or check deposit is required for each nuc or hive kit ordered.

Space is limited, so sign up today and secure your spot. To enroll or for more information, contact Allen Heindel (419) 953-5811 or Scott Cohen (937) 470-2866. Registration information is also available at https://www.facebook.com/GreaterGrandLakeBeekeepers.

The Richardson-Bretz building is located at 119 W. Fulton Street in Celina (just behind the Mercer County Library). Coffee, doughnuts, and refreshments are included. Lunch will be on your own.

The Greater Grand Lake Beekeepers Association (GGLBA) meets monthly on the second Tuesday of the month at the St. Marys Community Public Library. Meetings run from 7-9 p.m. and are open to the public.