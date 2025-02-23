Columbus Grove ends Crestview’s season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Rebounding, free throws and turnovers were big factors during Saturday’s Division VI district championship game at Van Wert High School.

Columbus Grove won the battle of the boards 25-16, converted 13-of-17 foul shot attempts, compared to 6-of-9 by Crestview, and the Lady Knights were plagued by 17 turnovers, while Columbus Grove committed 11 turnovers. Those numbers helped propel the Bulldogs to a 55-43 victory over Crestview, putting Columbus Grove in the regional semifinals.

“We have done a great job rebounding offensively and defensively all season long,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “We didn’t bring our best today.”

Kennedy Crider (15) pulls up for a jumper from the free throw line. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

It was Columbus Grove’s second victory over Crestview this season and it helped avenge last year’s 53-29 loss to the Lady Knights in last year’s Division IV regional finals.

In the first quarter, Crestview spotted Columbus Grove a 5-0 lead, then the Lady Knights came roaring back and led 12-9 at the end of the period, with Kaci Gregory accounting for five points. However, Columbus Grove scored the first eight points of the second quarter and the Bulldogs received a boost from Kendall Palte, who scored eight points in the period, including a 6-of-6 showing from the foul line, and Aubrey Schroeder. The 5-11 freshman came off the bench to replace 6-0 junior Nicole Nesby, who picked up her third foul less than three minutes into the quarter. Schroeder quickly put in six points and helped control the boards, which allowed the Bulldogs to take a 26-22 lead into halftime.

The lead grew to 32-24 early in the third quarter, then a steal and layup by Lauryn Auchmuty pushed the advantage to double digits, 39-28 with just over three minutes left in the period. Auchmuty, the NWC Player of the Year with a 25-point per game average, had been held scoreless to that point. Crestview’s Kennedy Crider scored eight points in the quarter and Ellie Kline added five, but the Lady Knights trailed by eight, 43-35, entering the fourth quarter.

Auchmuty opened the final period with a trey and Columbus Grove went on to secure the victory by going 8-of-11 from the foul line in the period. Palte and Nesby each finished with 12 points, Auchmuty tallied nine, and Schroeder and Allison Thompson each finished with eight points. The Bulldogs went 18-of-44 from the floor (44 percent), compared to Crestview (16-of-35, 46 percent).

The Lady Knights finished the season 22-4 and the game was the final one for three seniors – Kline, Crider and Josie Kulwicki.

“I am so proud of these girls and especially these seniors,” Gregory said. “This was a special group and a special season. We are so blessed to have great kids, great parents and a great community that always supports us.”

Columbus Grove will face Margaretta in the regional semifinals at 8 p.m. Thursday at Bluffton University.

Box score

Bulldogs 9 17 17 12 – 55

Knights 12 10 13 8 – 43

Columbus Grove: Lauryn Auchmuty 4-0-9; Elyse Fortman; 1-0-3; Ruth Myers 1-0-3; Allison Thompson 3-1-8; Kendal Palte 2-8-12; Nicole Nesby 5-2-12; Aubrey Schroeder 3-2-8

Crestview: Kaci Gregory 2-0-5; Ellie Kline 5-2-15; Peyton Hoffman 1-1-4; Haley McCoy 1-1-1; Kennedy Crider 5-2-12; Lillie Best 1-0-2; Josie Kulwicki 2-0-4