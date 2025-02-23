Interstate 75 focus of enforcement effort
VW independent staff
COLUMBUS — Earlier this month, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and some members of the 6-State Trooper Project joined together to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 75.
During the most recent 6-State initiative, the Patrol cited 482 drivers for speed-related violations and 63 for safety belt infractions, and also charged 11 with OVI.
The three-day initiative began February 14 and continued through Sunday, February 16. The campaign included the Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police. The remaining members of the 6-State Trooper Project, Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police, did not participate.
In total, 630 drivers were cited for speed-related violations and 80 for safety belt infractions.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.
A complete breakdown from Ohio’s enforcement can be found here and here.
