Interstate 75 focus of enforcement effort

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — Earlier this month, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and some members of the 6-State Trooper Project joined together to focus on speed, safety belt and OVI enforcement on Interstate 75.

During the most recent 6-State initiative, the Patrol cited 482 drivers for speed-related violations and 63 for safety belt infractions, and also charged 11 with OVI.

The three-day initiative began February 14 and continued through Sunday, February 16. The campaign included the Kentucky State Police and Michigan State Police. The remaining members of the 6-State Trooper Project, Indiana State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and West Virginia State Police, did not participate.

In total, 630 drivers were cited for speed-related violations and 80 for safety belt infractions.

The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and information sharing.

A complete breakdown from Ohio’s enforcement can be found here and here.