Leadership Class seeking project proposals

The 2025 Van Wert Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class is seeking proposals for community-focused projects to make a real difference in Van Wert.

This group of local professionals is dedicated to improving the city and invites community members and organizations to submit project ideas. Projects should address key needs, offer measurable outcomes, and be achievable within a six-month timeframe.

Learn more and submit a proposal by Friday March 10, by clicking here.