Loretta Sue Rank

Loretta Sue Rank, 80, of Maplewood, Ohio, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2025, at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born November 16, 1944 in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Lillian (Copper) Miller, who both preceded her in death.

On June 20, 1970 she married Wilbur Rank, who survives along with their two children, Tami Vanderhoff of Reynoldsburg, and Scott (Angela) Rank of Anna; grandchildren, Kristin Vanderhoff, Paige Vanderhoff, Matthew (fiancé, Ashley Riley) Rank, Jonathan Rank, and Skye Rank; and sister, Beverly Miller of Van Wert.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Bonita Miller, and Kathleen Abbott.

Loretta graduated from Crestview High School with the Class of 1963. She worked for Wilson Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years where she served as a hospital operator until her retirement.

Known for her resourcefulness, Loretta had a passion for thrift shopping, always finding joy in a good bargain. She also had a love for crocheting, creating beautiful handmade items that she generously shared with her family. An avid animal lover, she found great joy in birdwatching, feeding the birds, and spending time with her many beloved cats. Above all, Loretta cherished her family, and the time spent with them brought her the greatest happiness. She was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 26, at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, with Randy Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday.

Condolences may be expressed to Loretta’s family at www.cromesfh.com.