Sunday recital…

Una VanWynsberghe, a 2022 graduate of Lincolnview High School is holding her junior recital at Purdue Fort Wayne at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, February 23, in the Rhinehart Recital Hall, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne. As part of her requirements for her degrees in both music education and trumpet performance, she will be performing trumpet solos including works by Leonard Bernstein and Bruce Broughton. The recital will feature the PFW Brasstodons, tubist Bryan Smith and pianist Edith Coplin. The event is free and open to the public and there will be refreshments served afterward. Photo submitted