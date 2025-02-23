Weekend recap: sectional wrestling

VW independent sports

Division III sectionals

LIMA — Crestview had four wrestlers place at the Division III sectionals at Lima Central Catholic.

Ayden Martin won the 165-pound weight class with a 14-7 finals victory over Parkway’s Landon Younker. After an opening round bye, Martin advanced to the semifinals with a 15-0 technical fall over Jacob Pinks of Allen East. Crestview’s Robert Tyas finished second at 120 pounds after a 19-4 technical fall loss to Corbin Kimmel in the finals. Grant Grubb finished third at 106 after pinning Coldwater’s T.J. Gross in 3:59. Luke Sawmiller finished fifth at 150 with a 5-2 decision over Parkway’s Braedn Conn.

Lincolnview’s lone placer was Cody Ricker, who finished second at 157 pounds.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class advanced to districts at Troy this weekend.

The Knights finished 11th at the 15 team tournament (70.5), while Crestview placed 12th (29.5 points). Allen East won the team title with 163.5 points while Coldwater was the runner-up (157).

Division II sectionals

DEFIANCE — Owen Bates, Briggs Wallace and Breese Bollenbacher of Van Wert have qualfied for district competition.

Bates finished third at Saturday’s Division II sectionals at Defiance by pinning Brian Camacho of Wauseon in 2:24. Wallace finished fourth at 144 and Bollenbacher was the third place finisher at 285 after pinning Bath’s Kyle Slaght in 3:45. Wallace and Bollenbacher are now two-time district qualifiers. As a team, the Cougars finished eighth at sectionals.

All three will wrestle at the Norwalk district.