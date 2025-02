WKSD to broadcast district hoops games

VW independent sports

Here is this week’s boys district semifinal basketball broadcast schedule for 99.7FM WKSD. Games will air live.

Wednesday, February 26 – Crestview vs. Columbus Grove, 6 p.m. tipoff (Division VI at Elida).

Thursday, February 27 – Paulding vs. Archbold, 7:30 p.m. tipoff (Division V at Napoleon).

Friday, February 28 – If Crestview wins Wednesday, Division VI district championship game at Elida, Crestview vs. Bluffton or Lima Central Catholic, 7 p.m. tipoff.

Saturday, March 1 – If Paulding wins Thursday, Division V district championship game at Napoleon, Paulding vs. Liberty Center or Eastwood, 7 p.m. tipoff.