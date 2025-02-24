Budget proposal could affect local schools

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Projections from the Legislative Service Commission, the Ohio’s legislature’s nonpartisan research agency show Governor Mike DeWine’s proposed new state budget would cut $103.4 million from traditional public schools over the next two years, while costs for privately operated charter schools and voucher programs increase by another $500 million.

It would have a negative impact on four local school districts, but would provide a financial boost to two other nearby school districts.

LIke many local schools, Crestview would be negatively impacted by Governor Mike DeWine’s proposed budget. Van Wert independent file photo

Starting with the last school year, Ohio widened eligibility for its private school voucher program to every family in the state on a sliding scale, with higher-income families qualifying for smaller vouchers, and larger vouchers for families with lower incomes. The maximum voucher is $6,167 for K-8 students and $8,407 for students in grades 9-12. Critics say the expanded voucher program is hurting public schools, and a group of over 100 school districts is suing the state over voucher spending.

If the Ohio legislature adopts DeWine’s K-12 funding proposal as currently writeen, 343 of Ohio’s 609 school districts would lose state foundation aid in the fiscal year that starts July 1, while 266 districts would gain foundation money. In the following fiscal year, 360 districts would lose foundation aid and 249 would gain it.

Projections show Van Wert City Schools would a lose a substantial amount of foundation aid. The district’s estimated state foundation aid for fiscal year 2025 is $12,536, 189. It would decrease to $12,267,407 in fiscal year 2026 and drop to $11,757,180 in fiscal year 2027, a loss of $510,227 and a loss of $779,010 during the two-year budget cycle. Lincolnview’s estimated foundation aid for the current fiscal year is $5,786,927, but would decrease to $5,624,976 in fiscal year 2026, then fall to $5,378,672 in fiscal year 2027, a combined loss of $408,255. At least in the first year, Crestview’s loss would be far less than its two county counterparts. Projections show Crestview’s current estimated foundation aid is $6,234,726, and would decrease to $6,227,636, a difference of $7,090. In fiscal year 2027 though, it would drop to $6,082,380, a decrease of $145,256. The current estimated foundation aid to Delphos City Schools is 3,414,003, but it would decrease to $3,243,303 in fiscal year 2026 and $3,118,306 in fiscal year 2027, for a total two-year decrease of $295,697.

Two nearby school districts would actually benefit from DeWine’s proposed budget. Spencerville’s current estimated foundation aid is $8,191,984. It would increase to $8,612,884 in fiscal year 2026 and $9,028,210 in fiscal year 2027, a total increase of $836,226. Wayne Trace’s current estimated foundation aid is $5,863,775. It would increase to $5,941,962 in fiscal year 2026 and $5,942,118 in fiscal year 2027 for a two-year increase of $78,343.

The proposed budget is currently being debated in the Ohio House.