Council members hear updates, vote on legislation

Shown from left to right are Law Director John Hatcher, Council President Thad Eikenbary and Council Clerk Stephanie Phillips. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council was the quickest of the year, just 25 minutes, but in that time, council members handled several pieces of legislation and heard a pair of reports.

Mayor Ken Markward, City Auditor Erika Blackmore and At-Large Councilwoman Judy Bowers were absent from the meeting. It was the third absence by Bowers in four meetings held this year.

Reports

Law Director John Hatcher informed council members that he recently had a discussion with the building that formerly housed the Variety Store on E. Main St., across the street from the post office. He noted it was a productive meeting and said the property is currently in litigation.

“He wanted to meet with me before he filed any responses in court and we had a very productive conservation and I’m hoping we come to a fairly quick resolution on that matter,” Hatcher said.

He also said March 13 is when court hearings will be held for several other blighted properties around the city and he said an update will be provided at the March 24 meeting of council.

Hatcher also said shoplifting cases, which seemed to peak last summer and fall, have since declined. Most of those cases involved Walmart.

Texting and driving cases continue at an average rate of 4-6 new cases per week in Van Wert Municipal Court. He added at one point last year, the number of cases doubled or tripled the current average and he gave a brief refresher on the law, which went into effect in 2023.

“We call it driving and texting but the actual title is ‘prohibited use of an electronic device while driving in a motor vehicle,’” he said. “Basically it’s a hands-free law meaning (if) you’re driving in your car, your cell phone needs to be in some sort of a cradle. If it’s in your hand, it doesn’t matter if you’re checking your GPS, it doesn’t matter if you’re flipping a song on your bluetooth, you’re going to get a ticket if they see your cell phone in your hand while you’re driving and they’ll let you go explain it to the court.”

According to state law, citations are mandatory and a court appearance is mandatory. There is no option to pay a waiver or bond. State law also spells out the penalties if found guilty:

First offense in two years: two points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $150 fine. On the first offense, completion of a distracted driving course can help void the fine and points.

Second offense in two years: three points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $250 fine.

Third or more offense in two years: four points assessed to driver’s license, up to a $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of license.

Along with the fines, each offense also brings with it court costs, typically $130 in Van Wert Municipal Court.

Later in the meeting, Hatcher said he wants to meet with council’s Finance Committee to discuss adding a full-time administrative assistant, which would be a first for his office.

During her report, Finance Committee Chairwoman Jana Ringwald gave a brief update on council’s recent executive session discussion on possible pay raises (see story here).

“The bottom line is, this has been a topic the last two terms and there’s been some voting on salary changes so we wanted to have the discussion again,” she said. “The way the ordinance went in a couple terms ago was that the salary of city council individuals stays the same until it’s voted otherwise so if we do nothing, the salaries do not change. However, if someone makes a motion here and it gets approved, we’ll go through three readings.”

Ringwald added if council members want to vote on an increase, the target time is the beginning of June, which would meet an ordinance would go up for a final vote sometime in July. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler requested a second executive session to discuss the matter further, but no such meeting was scheduled. However, it could be scheduled in the near future.

Agenda items

Council members unanimously approved an ordinance to purchase land adjacent to Smiley Park, at the intersection of Woodland Ave. and John Brown Rd. The property will cost $180,000 and the current owner will remove the house. There’s no specific use planned, but it’s expected the property will utimately be used to improve the park.

An ordinance expanding the DORA District to the VFW on W. Main St. was also given unanimous approval.

Two items were approved on third and final reading. One authorizes the online sale of city owned property no longer needed for public use or property that is obsolete or unfit for use. The other authorizes Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming to advertise and receive bids for 2025 street painting.

Another ordinance allowing late fees for bulk water and sewer charges had its second reading.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 10, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.