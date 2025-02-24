Country fans: Lonestar is coming to NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

Country music fans are in for a treat as the multi-award-winning band Lonestar takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13. Presented by Superior Credit Union and supported by TekniPlex, this highly anticipated concert promises an evening filled with chart-topping hits and heartfelt performances.

With a career spanning over three decades, Lonestar has captivated audiences with their unique blend of country and pop sounds. Since their formation in 1992, the band has sold over 10 million albums and scored 10 No. 1 hits on the country charts, including beloved tracks like “Amazed,” “I’m Already There,” and “My Front Porch Looking In.” “Amazed,” in particular, became a crossover phenomenon, topping both the country and Billboard Hot 100 charts and becoming a wedding staple for countless fans. Lonestar’s music resonates with themes of love, family, and Americana, creating an emotional connection with listeners that transcends generations. Their dynamic live shows are known for combining high-energy performances with moments of heartfelt storytelling, ensuring that every concert is a memorable experience.

Country powerhouse Lonestar will take the NPAC stage on March 13. Photo courtesy of Taylor Ballantyne

“Superior Credit Union is proud to support our local communities through many avenues, including entertainment and the arts,” Superior Credit Union Director of Marketing Kelsey Joseph explained. “Van Wert LIVE gathers amazing entertainment for the tri-county area, and Lonestar is no exception. We look forward to supporting more shows in the future and enjoying Lonestar on March 13.”

Lonestar’s extensive touring history includes performances on prestigious stages across the world, and they remain committed to delivering authentic country music experiences. In addition to their commercial success, they have earned numerous awards, including Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association accolades.

“Supporting events like this aligns with our mission to contribute positively to the community we call home,” said Rachel Brown, of TekniPlex. “We are thrilled to help bring Lonestar to Van Wert, creating memorable experiences for families and music lovers alike.”

Tickets for the Lonestar concert are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets to any upcoming Niswonger events, visit the box office from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tuesday through Friday, call 419.238.6722, or get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.