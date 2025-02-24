Delphos boy is a Hoop Shoot champ!

Submitted information

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is happy to announce that Jack Clark from Delphos represented Van Wert Lodge at the State Hoop Shoot contest held in Newark, Ohio, February 22.

Jack, who attends Delphos St. John’s, hit 22-of-25 attempts and placed first in the 10-11 boys age bracket. Jack had won his age group at the local competition held in Van Wert and represented Van Wert Lodge at the Northwest District “Hoop Shoot” held at OSU Lima in January where he again won his age group. Jack then advanced to the state contest, where along with his family were the guests of the Ohio Elks Association for the weekend.

Jack Clark is a Hoop Shoot champion and has advanced to regional competition. Photo submitted

Jack will now advance to the regional Hoop Shoot Contest to be held in South Bend, Indiana, on March 15. If Jack wins at the regional contest then he will compete at the national finals in Chicago on April 26.

The Elks National “Hoop Shoot” is the nation’s largest co-ed sports competition and the only non-commercial sporting event conducted on a national basis. More than three million boys and girls, ages 8-13, from 50 states, compete in the Elks “Hoop Shoot” contests at various levels of competition each year.