Plans announced for new K-6 school

VW independent staff/submitted information

Plans have been announced for a new school in Van Wert.

Kingdom Connection Academy is a new Christian school and is scheduled to accept students beginning this fall. According to a press release announcing the school, parents can give their children a chance to know Jesus, love Jesus and be like Jesus throughout every subject taught at KCA. The school’s goal is to see well educated students who also strive to be Jesus followers.

“It’s so exciting to see the prayers and commitment of the Trinity Friends Church body over the years become a reality, Head of Schools Dennis Schaffer said in the announcement. “God is moving and the Christian education that He spoke over the church years ago is within our reach.”

KCA’s goal is to start kindergarten through sixth grade depending on enrollment numbers in each grade level. Although it is a private school, there will be financial aid options. More details will be announced in the future.

All interested families are invited to attend any of KCA’s upcoming parent information meetings and tours at 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, in Trinity Friends Church’s Family Life Center, which will serve as the future home of KCA.

Parent information meetings