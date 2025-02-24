Random Thoughts: mostly hoops edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around a powerhouse with a big win, best wishes, tournament managers Jake Diebler, and the NFL Combine.

Big blowout

There’s no arguing that the boys basketball program at Richmond Heights has raised some eyebrows around the state. The Spartans have won three straight Division IV state titles and are trying to become the first team in OHSAA history to win four consecutive championships. They’ve done it with a team that is literally made up of transfers, most of which are high level Division I collegiate prospects. The Spartans are in Division V this year and they opened their tournament schedule with a 111-25 sectional championship win over West Salem Northwestern. Next up is Shaw and I expect the end result will be similar.

There’s still that looming regional finals showdown with defending Division III champion Lutheran East, but Richmond Heights appears to be sending notice they’ll be ready.

Wrestling

Best of luck to all local wrestlers who qualified for this week’s district competition.

Tip of the cap

A tip of the cap to all schools that host postseason basketball games and kudos to the athletic directors who agree to do it. It’s not an easy undertaking. Trent Temple at Van Wert and Dave Evans at Elida immediately come to mind. Van Wert hosted the girls Division VI district semifinals and finals and according to Evans, Elida is hosting something like 14 tournament games over two weeks and may even be the host site for a girls state semifinal game. Jerry Buti at Defiance does a great job as well. Not only does Defiance host tournament basketball games, they also host sectional wrestling.

Diebler

I’m hearing and seeing more and more calls for Ohio State to fire men’s basketball coach Jake Diebler. My response is – are you kidding me?

I’ll admit, I was a little surprised when he got the job full time, but he’s running the show. How about giving the guy some time to see what he can do? I know that’s tough to do in this day and age of instant gratification, but how about giving him a reasonable amount of time?

Perhaps expectations were too high but I can’t figure out why. Did people think this team was going to be an instant Big 10/national championship contender?

I figured there would be some improvement this year. There certainly have been some ups and downs and it would be nice to see more consistency. Diebler has had to deal with injuries and some other roster issues.

I’d like to see what next season brings and go from there.

Combine

I know some people enjoy it and that’s fine, there’s nothing wrong with it, but is there a more overrated event than the NFL Combine?

It’ll begin later this week at Lucas Oil Stadium. Some of the top level prospects won’t work out. Others will increase their draft stock immensely by acing various drills. Some of the biggest busts in NFL history have been a result of the combine. They bench press 225 pounds 50 times or run a 60-yard shuttle in a certain low time and teams drool. It’s almost like they forget to look at film/video to see if they can actually play.

Personally, I think the combine is another of the NFL’s marketing tactics and I’ll said this – no one does it better.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.