Real estate transfers 2/18-2/21/25

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers took place between February 18-21.

Ladonna L. Sieker, Ladonna Siefker to Alan Brotherwood, Ruth Brotherwood, Delphos inlots, lot 716.

Austen C. Stukey, Brooke L. Stukey, Brooke Stukey to Austen C. Stukey, Brooke L.Stukey, a portion of Section 24, Liberty Township.

Chad D. Adams, Amy K. Adams, Chad Adams, Amy Adams to Dal Farms LLC, a portion of Section 31, Jackson Township; a portion of Section 31, Jackson Township.

Robert F. McPhail to Kaylee McPhail, Van Wert inlots, lot 1700.

Estate of Thomas Losh to Twyla J. Losh, a portion of Section 25, Liberty Township.

Michael Brent Smith Revocable Trust Agreement, Michael Brent Smith Revocable Trust Agreement TR, Jeffery Smith TR, Felicia Smith TR to Spencer M. Smith, a portion of Section 10, Liberty Township.

Estate of Diane Mihm to Mark A. Mihm, Willshire inlots, lots 280, 281, 282, 283, 284, 285, 310, 311, 312, 313, 314, 315.

Norman L. Christian Family Living Trust, Norman L. Christian Family Living Trust TR, Juanita M. Christian Family Living Trust, Juanita M. Christian Family Living Trust TR, Alan L. Christian TR to Alan L. Christian Revocable Trust, Alan L. Christian TR, a portion of Section 23, Tully Township.

Estate of Michelle L. John to Ted Eversole, Nicole Butler, Brittany Kravis, Middle Point inlots, lot 298.

Estate of Judith C. Perl to Randy R. Perl, Van Wert inlots, lot 4046.

Ronald W. Joseph, Ronald Joseph to Crazy Dog LLC, Delphos inlots, lot 450.

Patricia H. Anderson Living Trust, Patricia H. Anderson Living Trust, First Merchants Bank TR, IAB Financial Bank TR to Flat Fork LTD, Superior Farms LTD, a portion of Section 33, Ridge Township; a portion of Section 33, Ridge Township.

James A. Arn Living Trust, James A. Arn Living Trust TR, Diane M. Arn Living Trust, Diane M. Arn Living Trust to Arn Acres LLC, a portion of Section 2, Hoaglin Township.

Straley Custom Homes LLC to Matt Hernandez, Van Wert inlots, lot 4323.

Kevin B. Gehres, Carol J. Gehres to Elliot J. Callow, Katelyn N. Callow, Wren outlots, lot 19; Wren outlots, lot 19.