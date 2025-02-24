Roger J. Trentman

Roger J. Trentman, 65, of Fort Jennings, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2025, surrounded by his loving family, after a brief battle with cancer.

He was born July 29, 1959, to John and Norma (Rode) Trentman.

Roger is survived by his wife of almost 42 years, Diane (Dray); children, Renee (Stephen) Jacquemin, Travis (Melinda) Trentman, and Bradley (Taylor) Trentman; grandchildren, Paisley Jacquemin, Ryan, Jake, and Zachary Trentman, and George Trentman; siblings, Helen (Paul) Dorsten, Marilyn (Ted) Kerner, Mike (Valerie) Trentman, Karen (Tom) Martin, Jean (Tony) Sroufe, and Kevin (Leslie) Trentman; in-laws, Gary (Sally) Dray, Tim (Mary) Dray, and Ron Dray.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa; his parents; and in-laws, David and Coletta Dray.

Roger was a 1977 graduate of St. John’s High School. He attended Lima Technical College earning an associate’s degree in engineering. Roger recently retired after 42 years from Tenneco, where he was awarded a patent. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagle’s, Sons of the American Legion, and an usher for St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Bengals fan. Roger enjoyed playing pickleball, bike riding, woodworking, babysitting the grandkids, and watching their sporting events. Above all else, Roger’s greatest pride and joy in life was his family.

A funeral mass will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, February 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fort Jennings with Fr. Charles Obinwa officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, and again on Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the church.

One of Roger’s retirement pastimes was not only playing pickleball but also developing the plan to build pickleball courts in Fort Jennings. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations for the construction of the Fort Jennings pickleball courts and St. Joseph Catholic Church maintenance fund in Roger’s honor. Donations can be made to the Fort Jennings State Bank- Pickleball Fund or by contacting one of the immediate family members.

