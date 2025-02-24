Scholarship applications now available

Submitted information

Applications are now being accepted for The Howell Memorial Scholarship Program. Completed forms must be submitted by Monday, April 21. Winners will be announced by May 1.

Description: The Howell Memorial Scholarship Program will award two separate scholarships of $1,000 each to one boy in memory of James Howell and one girl in memory of Kathleen Davis.

Purpose: To provide a one-time assistance to two students who have displayed excellence in the classroom and in extracurricular activities (sports, performing arts, community projects, etc.). Scholarship money may be applied to the cost of tuition, room/board or books.

Eligibility: Must be a senior currently enrolled at a school in one of the following counties: Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Mercer, Hardin, Putnam or Van Wert.

Criteria: All applications submitted before the deadline will be considered upon review of grades, extracurricular activities and references.

Scan the attached QR Code and follow the link to fill out The Howell Memorial Scholarship Program Application.