YWCA holding annual geranium sale

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County’s annual geranium sale will begin on Monday, March 3, with orders being accepted until 12 p.m. April 25. Hardy geraniums make the perfect Mother’s Day gift and these luscious plants will spruce up your flower beds and provide beautiful pops of color to planters on a patio, porch, or business front.

Beautiful geraniums like these are being sold by the YWCA. Photo submitted

The annual flower sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year including, but not limited to, Youth Development and Survivor Services programs.

A variety of products are available including individual pots ($4 each), bulk flats of 15 pots of the same color flower ($55) and ten inch hanging baskets ($25). Choose from seven colors: red, lavender, fuchsia, pink, light salmon, tangerine and white (excluding baskets).

Pick-up day is scheduled for Wednesday May 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot across the street from the YWCA (408 E. Main St). A limited amount of cash and carry items will be available beginning at 11 a.m. that day. Buyers are encouraged to purchase items pre-sale to guarantee inventory is available, as well as to get flowers at a reduced price. Cash and carry prices will be $5 each for pot and $27 for baskets.

Geraniums may be purchased with a credit or debit card at the YWCA storefront online: https://store71804030.company.site/. Those preferring to use cash, check or Venmo as payment have several options to order including completing a fillable form online (click here) or by stopping in person at the YWCA between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to complete a form. A printable form may also be emailed by contacting julies@ywcavanwertcounty.org. All orders must be paid in full by noon April 25.

The YWCA is an agency of the United Way of Van Wert County.