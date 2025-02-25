Cougars place three on All-WBL team

VW independent sports

Three Van Wert Cougars have been named to the All-WBL boys basketball team in balloting done by league coaches.

Freshman post player Zach Crummey, who averaged nearly 13 points and eight rebounds per game during the regular season was named second team All-WBL, while starting sophomore point guard Keaten Welch, who averaged 11 points per game for the Cougars, was named third team All-WBL. In addition, Van Wert’s three-point specialist, junior guard Griff McCracken (nine points per game), earned honorable mention All-WBL accolades.

Zach Crummey (23) has been named second team All-WBL. Two teammates, Keaten Welch and Griff McCracken also earned All-WBL honors. Bob Barnes photo

League champion Shawnee and runner-up Elida dominated the first team. Shawee’s Beckett Bertke and Trevick Bertke earned first team All-WBL honors, while Elida guards Zori Island and A’mari Wash were named to the first team as well. Bath’s Logan Markley and Defiance Kahlil Ligon round out the first team.

Beckett Bertke, who’s averaging 21.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game, was named WBL Player of the Year, while Shawnee head coach Mark Triplett, who guided the Indians to a 20-2 (9-0 WBL) regular season mark was named Coach of the Year.

First team

Logan Markley, Bath; Kahlil Ligon, Defiance; Zori Island, Elida; Amari Wash, Elida; Beckett Bertke, Shawnee; Trevick Bertke, Shawnee.

Second team

Jaxon Foster, Bath; Kaiden Werntz, Celina; Josiah Schlatter, Defiance; Grady Toumazos, Ottawa-Glandorf; Zach Crummey, Van Wert; Ryan Richardson, Wapakoneta.

Third team

Parker Crim, Elida; Brody Fortman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Tate Bender,Shawnee; Keaten Welch, Van Wert; Caleb Moyer, Wapakaoneta.

Honorable mention

Jaden Ryan, Bath; Gavin Wicker, Celina; Logan Hutcheson, Defiance; Marcus Hill, Elida; Steven Piper, Kenton; Ross Maag, Ottawa-Glandorf; Jagger Hutchins, Shawnee; Alex Hoenie, St. Marys Memorial; Griffin McCracken, Van Wert; Blake Rogers, Wapakoneta.

Player of the Year: Beckett Bertke, Shawnee

Coach of the Year: Mark Triplett, Shawnee