FOP Lodge fundraiser…

Van Wert FOP Lodge 62 held its 2025 community fundraiser banquet to a sold out crowd at Willow Bend Country Club on Saturday. The event was a huge success with the lodge far exceeding last year’s donations. One of the highlights of the evening was FOP Lodge 62 President Bruce Showalter (right) presenting the Lodge 62 Presidential Award to Denny Wagonrod (left) in honor of his 45 year career in law enforcement and service to the Van Wert City Police Department and the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Van Wert community. Lodge 62 thanked all donors and attendees for their generosity. Donations received from the fundraiser allows the lodge the opportunity to pass the funds onto local organizations throughout the year. Photos submitted