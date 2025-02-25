LACPRC names new executive director

VW independent staff/submitted information

LIMA — The Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission (LACRPC) has announced Rebecca Phillips as its new executive director. The vote was made official in a special board meeting with the organization’s executive committee on February 20. Phillips’ new role became effective immediately following the vote.

Phillips has been employed at LACRPC as the finance director for the past 17 months. Prior to her employment at LACRPC, she was appointed as the fiscal officer for Bath Township. She has also worked in higher education. Phillips earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Adminsitration and a Master’s degree in Business Administration. Phillips is replacing former LACRPC executive director Tara Reynolds-Bales, who resigned from the position in September, 2024. An Allen County native, Phillips resides in the Allen East area with her husband and their three children.

Rebecca Phillips

“I’m excited for this opportunity because it allows me to contribute further to the future of transportation development for our members and community,” she said. “I work with a great staff, and anticipate a smooth transition to my new role,”

LACRPC is also the administrator for the newly designated West Central Ohio Rural Planning Organization (WORPO), which came to fruition in December, 2024. WORPO serves Van Wert, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam and Wyandot counties and is now one of seven Regional Transportation Planning Organizations (RTPO) in Ohio.

“With our service area expanding from Allen County to now include seven additional counties because of WORPO, I want to ensure we continue to meet the needs of all of our stakeholders,” Phillips said. “We have a lot of projects coming up, so I’m looking forward to sharing and discussing them with the community.”

The public is invited to an open house for LACRPC from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, at the Allen County RTA building at 200 E. High St. Lima. This will be an opportunity for the public to learn about and discuss LACRPC’s upcoming work plans outlined in the draft of the 2026-2029 Transportation Improvement Plan for Allen County, as well as WORPO’s 2050 Long-Range Transportation Plan. Information about upcoming transportation projects will be presented with the intent to receive public feedback, and will also serve as an opportunity to meet the new executive director and additional LACRPC staff.

“We are optimistic we will have a good turnout and hope to gain some valuable input regarding our upcoming transportation projects,” Phillips said. “We want to hear from our stakeholders and what’s needed from them. I’m looking forward to strengthening our relationships with our members and community.”