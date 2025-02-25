May ballot is light; registration deadline approaching

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

In an off-year election, the ballot is usually light. On May 6, which is Special/Primary Election Day throughout Ohio, the local ballot will be extremely light.

The filing deadline for partisan races and local issues for the May 6 election was February 5. There are no local partisan races this year and in terms of local issues, the list is very short. According to Pam Henderson, Director of the Van Wert County Board of Elections, just four local issues and one statewide issue will be on the May 6 ballot.

Van Wert County OSU Extension proposed tax levy renewal (0.35 mills).

City of Delphos proposed municipal income tax for parks and recreation (0.25 percent).

Delphos City School District proposed income tax renewal for current expenses (0.5 percent).

Parkway Local School District proposed income tax renewal for current expenses (1 percent).

State Issue 2 – a proposed constitutional amendment to fund public infrastructure capital improvements by issuance of bonds.

The November ballot will include village and city council races, along with school board and township trustee races.

The Van Wert County Board of Elections is reminding registered voters who have recently moved or changed their name to update their information with the Board of Elections Office.

Every voter is responsible for making sure they keep their voter registration updated. Maintaining an accurate voter registration list is essential in protecting election integrity. Voter registration and any updates can be done online at the Van Wert County Board of Elections website. Anyone without internet access may stop by the office at 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert, or call 419.238.4192.

The next election is Tuesday, May 6. The deadline to register or update information is Monday, April 7.

The Board of Elections also reminds voters they must have an updated photo ID for voting. The BMV can issue an interim ID card which can be used with your Ohio Driver’s License.