Ronald (Ron) John Shultz

Ronald (Ron) John Shultz, 62, of New Palestine, Indiana, passed away at home on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

He was born January 13,1963, in Van Wert, the son of Richard and Helen Shultz, who both proceeded him in death.

Ron Shultz

Ron leaves behind two brothers, Randall (Vickie) Shultz, Rodney Shultz and one sister Rhonda (Ray) Thomas. He is also fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

He graduated from Van Wert High School in 1981 and was a proud graduate of the University of Dayton. Ron spent 20 years as an electrical engineer with Hughes Aircraft/Raytheon and resided in Los Angeles and Indianapolis.

Ron was a livelong sports fan with a love for his Cincinnati Reds. There was always a good sports bet to make, especially when the odds were in his favor. He was an excellent golfer in his early years and was a standout on the high school golf team. Ron enjoyed photography and loved remaking photographs for his family. He always had a fondness for animals, and his cat Kellogg brightened many of his days.

To honor Ron’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. His family will celebrate his life at a later date.

Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.