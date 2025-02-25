Stacie Angelene Jones

Stacie Angelene Jones, 52, of Bellefontaine, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2025, at her home.

Stacie was born May 24, 1972, in Van Wert to Gene and Drema (Welch) Arn.

She married Bradley K. Jones on December 10, 1994, in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Van Wert, and he preceded her in death on December 12, 2022. She was also preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Kent Jones and Mildred Marie Jones.

Stacie is survived by her children, Tyler (Allison Siebert) Jones of Washington, D.C., and Madison (Zane) Scheiderer of Columbus; a grandson, Lincoln Scheiderer; her parents, Gene and Drema Arn of Grover Hill; a brother, Brad (Jessica) Arn of Bellefontaine; a sister, Melissa (Ken) Bares of Abbeville, Louisiana; a brother-in-law, Ken (Jennifer) Jones of Huntertown, Indiana; a sister-in-law, Laura (Pat) Menzie of Poinciana, Florida, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Stacie graduated from Lincolnview High School with the Class of 1990, and obtained her bachelor of science degree in nursing from The Ohio State University in 1994. She worked for many years as a nurse at Community Health & Wellness Partners in Bellefontaine. Stacie was a member of First Lutheran Church in Bellefontaine, and enjoyed traveling, reading, camping, and spending time with her family.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 28, at First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave. Bellefontaine. Pastor Larry Novak will officiate Stacie’s funeral at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at the church. Private family burial will be at a later date in Middle Creek Cemetery, Grover Hill.

Preferred memorials: First Lutheran Church, 208 W. Sandusky Ave. Bellefontaine, 43311.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Jones family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.