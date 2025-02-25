Van Wert’s Florence named HM All-WBL

VW independent sports

Ottawa-Glandorf junior guard Karsyn Erford has been named the Western Buckeye League Girls Basketball Player of the Year, while Titans head coach Troy Yant has been named WBL Coach of the Year. The two have led O-G to a 22-0 record, an outright WBL championship, along with sectional and district championships and a spot in the Division V regional semifinals.

One Van Wert Cougar – sophomore guard Jazzlyn Florence, was named honorable mention All-WBL.

First team

Karsyn Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf; Kaitlyn Kimmet, Ottawa-Glandorf; Lilly Sifrit, Elida; Macee Heckathorn, Kenton; Sadie Larrabee, Kenton; Reese Rable, St. Marys Memorial.

Second team

Alivia Grothause, Ottawa-Glandorf; Kortney Fullenkamp, Wapakoneta; Sidney Payne, Kenton; Faith Clark, Bath; Oliveah Sanders, Elida; Jamie Rollins, Defiance.

Third team

Carlie Brinkman, Ottawa-Glandorf; Olivia Nolting, Kenton; Emma Mitchell, Elida; Sophia Menker, St. Marys Memorial; Alex Kimmel, Celina.

Honorable mention

Gwyn Foust, Bath; Kenlee Holstad, Celina; Isabella Rowlison, Defiance; Jordan Gladen, Elida; Brylee Bostelman, Kenton; Kaelyn Grothause, Ottawa-Glandorf; Cadence Wilson, Shawnee; Cadence Hirschfeld, St. Marys Memorial; Jazzlyn Florence, Van Wert; Audrey Welsch, Wapakoneta.

Player of the Year: Karsyn Erford

Coach of the Year: Troy Yant