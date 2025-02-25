Western Buckeye ESC board to meet

VW independent staff

PAULDING — The Western Buckeye ESC governing board will meet in special session at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 5, in the ESC Conference Room, 900 Fairground Drive, Paulding, for the purpose of conducting superintendent interviews. The meeting will be held in executive session.

Six people applied for the position and four of the applicants will be interviewed. Current superintendent Thomas Taylor is retiring, effective July 31.