Various drug cases heard in local Common Pleas Court

Six of 11 criminal cases heard in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court between Thursday, February 18, and Wednesday, February 26, involved drug charges. Judge Martin D. Burchfield presided over each of the hearings.

Plea changes

Donald Lewis, 60, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony and immediately received a substantial prison term. He was sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 22 days already served. After violating his probation with the breaking an entering charge, he was then sentenced to 6-9 years in prison with credit for 22 days on a prior charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and 36 months with credit for 89 days already served on a prior charge of possession of drugs, a third degree felony. All sentences are to be served concurrently for a total of 6-9 years prison with credit for 22 days already served. Lewis was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of $816.

Three other plea changes were entered into the record.

Christopher Gile, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a single count of felonious assault, a second degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 1:45 p.m. April 3.

Thurman Daniels, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was set for 9 a.m. March 26.

Stephanie Kline, 38, of Paulding, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Brianna Saxton, 28, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. She requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program. She was ordered to pay court costs.

Sentencing

Kyle Grieshaber, 39, Van Wert, was sentenced to five to 7.5 years in prison for aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony. He was given credit for 376 days already served and was ordered to pay court costs.

Arraignment

A local man arrested by Tennessee authorities and brought back to Van Wert County on a drug warrant was arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Kevin Krick, 62, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony, and possession of heroin, also a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 26.

Bond/intervention in lieu of conviction violation

Brandon Clark, 28, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and intervention in lieu of conviction by failing to engage in treatment and failing to report to the probation department on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on surety bond along with electronic house arrest with work privileges and a further hearing was set for 9 a.m. March 26.

Time waivers

Gage Maples, 25, of Lima, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. March 19.

Kaden Ballard, 23, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. April 16.

Mercede Clark, 20, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference set 9 a.m. April 16.