YWCA scholarship finalists announced

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced the 2025 Scholarship for Young Women finalists:

Lakyn Bailey – Lakyn is the daughter of Leslie and Tyson Bailey, she attends Lincolnview High School.

Amanda Burenga – Amanda is the daughter of Julie and Tom Burenga, she attends Van Wert High School.

Valentina Miller – Valentina is the daughter of Sarah and Dan Miller, she attends Delphos Jefferson High School.

All three of these Van Wert County high school seniors display outstanding leadership and volunteerism that allow them to fulfill the mission of the YWCA. Scholarships in the amount of $800, $500 and $300 will be awarded at the YWCA’s Annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 27, at Willow Bend Country Club.

“We are honored to support the young women in our community through the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women, helping them achieve their future goals and plans,” YWCA President/CEO, Kimberly Laudick. “This year, we had a large number of outstanding applicants, which made the selection process incredibly challenging for our board members.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase by clicking here.

Contact khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org with any questions. The YWCA of Van Wert County is a United Way Agency.