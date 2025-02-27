Bag bingo to be held in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — The 2025 Village of Convoy Historical Society and Community Days Committee will be holding a Thirty-One Bag Bingo on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Edgewood Park Building . Doors will open at 9 a.m. that day and bingo will start at 10 a.m. Those interested can play 20 games of bingo for $20. Due to the Ohio Bingo license rules, you must be 18 years old or older to play organized licensed bingo in the State of Ohio.

Thirty-one Bags will be filled with goodies from the following sponsors: Ace Hardware, Blush & Arrow Boutique, Brent and Debbie Jones, Convoy Tastee Freeze, Daily Dose, Danny’s Food Mart, Dealey Accounting Firm LLC, Harting Homesteaders, Intensity Fitness, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance, Laudick’s Jewelry LLC, Nicole Jones, Phunky Pheasant, Rebel Bean Coffee/Kelsey’s Coffee Sauce, Straley Realty by Jane German and Anne Brecht, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Schlemmer Farms, US Bank, and VanCrest of Van Wert.

There will be a “Memory Bag” raffle in memory of John and Delores Myers, filled by his family. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5.

Sandwiches, taco boats, popcorn, pie, and cinnamon rolls will also be available for sale that day.