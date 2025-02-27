Crestview BOE to hire new superintendent

VW independent staff

CONVOY — It appears the Crestview Local Schools Board of Education has found the district’s new superintendent.

A special school board meeting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 3, for board members to vote on a three-year contract for Matt Dube, who currently serves as elementary principal in the Jennings Local School District in Fort Jennings. He’ll replace current Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, who’s retiring July 31. Dube was one of seven applicants for the job. Three of the applicants were interviewed during a first round, then second interviews were conducted with two finalists.

Monday’s meeting will be held in the multipurpose room and after voting on Dube’s contract, the board will meet in work session to discuss facilities planning.