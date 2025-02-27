Doyle Parsons

Doyle Parsons, 77, of Scott, passed away Wednesday morning, February 26, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

He was born June 6, 1947, in Van Wert, to Carl and Alice (McCray) Parsons. On June 29, 1968, he married the former Pamela Webb.

Doyle was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Delphos American Legion, the Defiance Moose Lodge and the Paulding Eagles. He enjoyed fishing, playing pool and bowling. Doyle could be found spending time with his friends and causing trouble. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family- especially tormenting his grandchildren.

Doyle is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Pamela Parsons of Scott; three children, Annette Seibert of Scott, Rodney (Gina) Parsons of Bluffton, Indiana and Amy (Scott) Cunningham of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Carl (Judy) Parsons, Romaine Sparks, Roger (Linda) Parsons and Merle (Deb) Parsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kevin Parsons, and siblings, Kenneth Parsons, Richard Parsons, Betty Vaught, Shirley Arnett, Barb Moorman, Martha Stripe and Myles Parsons.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert, with Rev. Stuart Wyatt, officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, March 2, at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.