The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

Horine to state!

Van Wert High School bowler Reagan Horine is bound for the 2025 Ohio High SchoolState Bowling Championships after finishing first in individual Division I district competition at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton on Thursday. Horine, a junior, recorded an outstanding 245-218-202-685 series to advance to state, which will be held at HP Lanes in Columbus next Friday. As a team, Van Wert finished fifth at districts. Photo submitted

POSTED: 02/27/25 at 9:24 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports