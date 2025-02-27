Horine to state!

Van Wert High School bowler Reagan Horine is bound for the 2025 Ohio High SchoolState Bowling Championships after finishing first in individual Division I district competition at Star Lanes at the Harbor in Port Clinton on Thursday. Horine, a junior, recorded an outstanding 245-218-202-685 series to advance to state, which will be held at HP Lanes in Columbus next Friday. As a team, Van Wert finished fifth at districts. Photo submitted