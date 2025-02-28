DORA Crawl scheduled for March 22

VW independent staff/submitted information

Get ready for a “slam dunk” of fun at this year’s one of a kind Hoops and Hops DORA Crawl from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, March 22, in downtown Van Wert. The event will blend the thrill of March Madness with the best local drinks, making it the ultimate night out for basketball fans and craft beverage lovers alike.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their team colors, gather their friends, and experience an evening filled with local flavor, great vibes, and hoops-inspired excitement.

Tickets are available at the Historic Main Street Van Wert Office, $25 for one ticket or $40 for two tickets.