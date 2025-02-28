Janice R. Spray

Janice R. Spray, 88, passed away, Thursday afternoon, February 27, 2025, at her home south of Van Wert.

She was born on June 10, 1936, in Wetzel, the daughter of Evan Telford and Edith Minerva (McGinnis) Morgan, who both preceded her in death. On June 2, 1957, she married Michael L. Spray who survives.

Other family survivors include her three children, Diane K. (Hector) Delgado, of Ohio City, Bryan L. (Jolene) Spray of Van Wert, and Bradley (Jocelyn) Spray of Marietta; five grandchildren, Jennifer Spray of Lakewood, Colorado, Allison Spray of Fort Wayne, Scott Delgado of Ohio City, Eric Delgado of Ohio City and Jeff Delgado of Van Wert; a brother, Roger Morgan of Manchester, Connecticut, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Butler and a brother, Gordon T. Morgan.

Janice was a 1954 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and attended First United Brethren in Christ Church of Van Wert. She had worked at Bell’s Triangle Market, the Jack & Jill Store, and the Brumback Library. She was a member and served as chaplain of Van Wert Chapter #48, Order of the Eastern Star. Janice, along with Mike, were longtime season ticket holder for the Van Wert Cougar basketball and football programs, an avid Ohio State fan and Cleveland Cavaliers fan. She was very active as a caregiver, often taking people to many doctor’s appointments or helping them run errands. Janice was always helping out at the church with funeral dinners and following the grandchildren to all their sporting events.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 3, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with Pastor Gerald Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Van Wert Woodland Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday.

Preferred memorials: the Salvation Army.

