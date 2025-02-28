School play promises lots of laughs

Submitted information

Side-splitting comedy is coming to the Van Wert Civic Theatre, courtesy of the Lincolnview High School Theatre Department.

See How They Run, by Philip King is described as a classic British farce that includes a whirlwind of mistaken identities, slamming doors, and chaotic situations. Performances will be held on March 8-9 and 14-15.

Lincolnview students have been rehearsing “See How They Run.” Photo submitted

See How They Run centers around Penelope Toop (Olivia Snyder), a former actress now married to the somewhat stuffy vicar, Lionel (Aaron Sawyer). Their quiet life is hilariously disrupted by a visit from Penelope’s old acting buddy, Clive (Noah Peters). Confusion reigns supreme when Ida the maid (Ella Davis), adds to the mayhem with her own brand of eccentric behavior. Adding to the chaos as mistaken identities abound are the visiting Bishop of Lax (Blaze Linser), the Rev. Humphrey (Trace Klausing), the formidable Miss Skillon (Finn Howard), a bewildered Sergeant (Destiny Breese), and even an escaped Russian spy (Elijah Martz). They all converge on the vicarage, creating a comedic commotion of epic proportions. Each character’s unique quirks and reactions to the ever-escalating chaos contribute to the play’s humor. Imagine a room full of people, each with their own secret agenda, bumping into each other, misinterpreting every word, and trying to maintain some semblance of order.

Adding to the fun, the audience will be treated to a special comedic treat after intermission: The Vacation of Unexpected Guests, a short skit featuring a mix of high school and elementary students. This comedic interlude promises even more laughs with its own brand of unexpected twists and turns. The talented cast includes high school students Hadley Goins, Gabby Thomas, Grace Linton, Carson Cowdrick, Abby Dannenfelser, and Owen Dannenfelser, alongside elementary students Nora Longstreth, Cesar Maciel-Salinas, Ridge Huffman, Hayden Garay, and Bristol Evans. Aiden Cowdrick also serves as the sound technician, and Izzie Bowers is part of the stage crew.

Tickets for See How They Run are available on the Van Wert Civic Theatre’s online box office at vwct.org and also at the Lincolnview High School office.