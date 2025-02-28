Van Wert High School seniors tour local companies

CQT Kennedy in Van Wert was one of the several local businesses toured by Van Wert High School seniors on Wednesday. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Over 100 Van Wert High School seniors spent some of Wednesday outside of the classroom, but they still were able to learn.

Those students toured eight local businesses and manufacturers. Each group of seniors toured two different businesses, one of which involved a manufacturing business. Groups ranged from 20-25 students per group, and each company tour was just shy of two hours in length. The students were able to learn a variety of information from the tours, including product information, history of the company, number of employees, pay/benefits offered, credentials and certification requirements, and future employment needs and demands.

“It is an opportunity for students to see what is happening inside the facility,” Van Wert High School’s Career Counselor Kerry Koontz said.

“Students may drive by a business 100 or more times but not realize what is going on inside. As a result, students can see how things are made right here in Van Wert.”

“The company representatives openly discussed what it takes to be a ‘good’ employee – collaboration, teamwork, showing up for work, critical thinking, and pride in doing your best,” Koontz added. “There are many other layers regarding the ‘why’ students get this opportunity and exposure. It is a great opportunity for businesses to showcase their business and share future employment opportunities.”

“Businesses want the ability to connect with students as future opportunities occur,” he continued. “Likewise, students also gain insight into future employment considerations. The day of tours naturally provides a connection between the businesses and the schools. And with such emphasis on workforce development, this provides a great tool to better connect the two.”

It marked the seventh year that Van Wert High School seniors toured local companies. Van Wert City Schools thanked Akers Packaging, Alliance Automation, Central Insurance Companies, CQT Kennedy Manufacturing, Danfoss, Millwork Brands, OhioHealth, Van Wert Hospital, Tekniplex, and their employees who helped organize the opportunity for students.