Knights vs. T-birds

No. 1 seed Crestview and No. 2 seed Lima Central Catholic met in the Division VI district championship game in Elida Friday night. The Thunderbirds scored a game-clinching layup in the closing seconds and won the game 48-44, ending Crestview’s season at 20-5. Above, Braxton Leeth (3) attempts a reverse layup. Below, Tommy Heffner (10) dribbles against LCC’s Jordan Priddy and Wren Sheets (33) tries to get by defender Dom McKee. See a full game story below. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent