$13K donated through Round Up program

Submitted information

PAULDING – Members of Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative recently donated $13,369 to nine local charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up program.

Thanks to the 80 percent of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, PPEC has provided more than $714,100 to northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana communities since 2010.

Delphos Jefferson Middle School received a $1,000 Round Up grant to support the SWAG student-reward event. Photo submitted

Participating members round up their monthly electric bill to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund charities and groups in their communities. Each quarter, the funds are dispensed to local causes that applied for funding.

The most recent donation recipients include:

Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H Club: $1,000 to purchase shirts to wear at the Paulding County Fair.

Payne Fire Association: $2,244 to purchase masks and helmets for new firefighters.

Paulding Exempted Character Academy: $2,000 towards the purchase of tables and chairs for the new Jr./Sr. PECA building.

Delphos Jefferson Middle School: $1,000 to support the SWAG student-reward event.

Kalida Volunteer Fire Department: $2,624.85 to purchase a new Sensit G2 4 Gas Monitor.

Miller City Volunteer Fire Department: $1,700 towards the purchase of a SmartBoard TV.

Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce: $1,000 to support the NextGen Youth Artisan Market, which will purchase supplies for their projects, marketing materials, and display items such as easels.

Paulding Soil and Water: $800 to support the Green Day Event for all 5th graders in Paulding County.

Paulding VFW Post 587: $1,000 for the installation of a bronze plaque to be installed at the new Veterans Memorial Cross monument.

Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Samantha Kuhn, at skuhn@ppec.coop or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round. If you want to participate by rounding up your monthly bill, call PPEC’s office at 800.686.2357. The average member’s donation is about $6 per year.