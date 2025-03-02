Jackson becomes EMT…

A Venedocia resident was a member of the State Fire Marshal’s first EMT graduating class of 2025. Reide Jackson, a 2024 Lincolnview High School graduate, was one of 19 graduates who successfully completed the Academy’s rigorous six-week, 166-hour training program. Of the 19 graduates, 17 represent communities in Ohio, and two are from Indiana. A special graduation ceremony took place on the State Fire Marshal’s campus in Reynoldsburg on Friday. The graduation ceremony was livestreamed on the State Fire Marshal’s Facebook page and is available here. Photo submitted