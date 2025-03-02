Jumpin’ Jammers champs!

The Jumpin’ Jammers – Van Wert Elementary’s jump rope club – electrified a packed house and won the 15th annual “Ohio Has Talent!” competition at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Saturday night. The Jumpin’ Jammers were voted the audience favorite and claimed the coveted trophy. Baton twirler Cameron King from Alvada was the runner-up and vocalist Hayden Castleman from Rockford finished third. Saturday’s show was sponsored by CHP Home Care & Hopsice and proceeds from the event will benefit CHP’s patient care fund. Photo submitted