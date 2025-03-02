Riedel to run for Ohio Senate seat

VW independent staff

A familiar name has decided to re-enter the political arena.

Former State Representative Craig Riedel, a Republican from Defiance, has officially announced plans to run for the 1st District Ohio Senate Seat currently held by Rob McColley, who won’t be able to seek re-election due to term limits. McColley’s term will end in December, 2026.

The 1st Senate District includes Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, and Williams counties, along with portions of Auglaize, Fulton, and Logan counties.

Riedel served as State Representative for the 82nd District from 2017-2022, then stepped away to run for the U.S. Congressional seat held by Democrat Marcy Kaptur in 2022 and again in 2024. Both of the runs were unsuccessful, as Riedel was defeated in the primary election both times.

Riedel announced his intention to run for the 1st District Ohio Senate Seat on Sunday’s WKSD/WERT Commissioners Corner radio program. He’s the first person to announce plans to run for the seat.