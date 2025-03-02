State semifinal pairings, venues set

VW independent sports/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced the pairings and host sites for this week’s girls basketball state semifinals. The winners will advance to the state championship games March 14-15 hosted at the University of Dayton Arena.

Due to the OHSAA’s expansion of the tournament from four to seven divisions, semifinals games are being played at neutral sites this weekend, with the championship games taking place at University of Dayton Arena next weekend. In previous years, the semifinals and finals were played over a three day period at the same venue.

The Elida Fieldhouse will be the site of two state semifinal games, both on Friday night, March 7. At 6 p.m., Columbus Grove (25-2) and Minster (22-5) will square off in the Division VI semifinals, then at 8:30 p.m. Ottoville (25-2) and defending Division IV state champion Fort Loramie (24-3) will meeting in the Division VII semifinals. The winners will meet for the state title at University of Dayton Arena at 5:15 p.m. Saturday, March 15. Another WBL school, St. Marys Memorial will host a Division III state semifinal game, Toledo Notre Dame Academy (21-6) vs. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (21-6).

2025 OHSAA Girls Basketball State Semifinal Pairings

Home team listed first.

Division I

Rocky River Magnificat (20-5) vs. Pickerington Central (23-3), Sunday, March 9, at Mansfield Senior High School, 1 p.m.

Springboro (22-4) vs. Cincinnati Princeton (20-6), Sunday, March 9, at Fairfield High School, 5 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 15, at University of Dayton Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Olmsted Falls (21-5) vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (23-2), Sunday, March 9, at Mansfield Senior High School, 4 p.m.

Sunbury Big Walnut (24-3) vs. Cincinnati Winton Woods (26-0), Sunday, March 9, at Vandalia Butler High School, 3 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 14, at University of Dayton Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Division III

Lyndhurst Brush (24-2) vs. Avon Lake (22-5), Sunday, March 9, at Canton Field House, 3 p.m.

Toledo Notre Dame Academy (21-6) vs. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (21-6), Sunday, March 9, at St. Marys Memorial High School, 3 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 14, at University of Dayton Arena, 1 p.m.

Division IV

Shaker Heights Laurel (14-13) vs. Bellevue (26-1), Saturday, March 8, at Elyria Catholic High School, 3 p.m.

Lancaster Fairfield Union (27-0) vs. Kettering Archbishop Alter (18-8), Saturday, March 8, at Ohio Dominican University, 1 p.m.

State Championship: Friday, March 14, at University of Dayton Arena, 4:15 p.m.

Division V

Creston Norwayne (24-3) vs. Columbus Africentric Early College (21-7), Saturday, March 8, at Mansfield Senior High School, 2 p.m.

Portsmouth (25-1) vs. Proctorville Fairland (21-5), Saturday, March 8, at Logan High School, 4 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 15, at University of Dayton Arena, 10:45 a.m.

Division VI

Rootstown (27-1) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (21-4), Friday, March 7, at Claymont High School, 7 p.m.

Columbus Grove (25-2) vs. Minster (22-5), Friday, March 7, at Elida High School, 6 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 15, at University of Dayton Arena, 2 p.m.

Division VII

Mogadore (23-4) vs. Waterford (25-1), Friday, March 7, at Dover High School, 7 p.m.

Ottoville (25-2) vs. Fort Loramie (24-3), Friday, March 7, at Elida High School, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship: Saturday, March 15, at University of Dayton Arena, 5:15 p.m.

Girls basketball tournament information and statewide brackets are available at: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2024-25/2025-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament