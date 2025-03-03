Crestview BOE approves Dube as next superintendent

Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf is shown with incoming Superintendent Matt Dube. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY – The Crestview Local Schools Board of Education has found the district’s next superintendent.

During a special meeting held Monday night, the board voted unanimously to hire Matt Dube as Crestview’s next superintendent. He was given a three year contract, which begins August 1. Dube will replace Kathy Mollenkopf, who has served superintendent since 2018 but is retiring July 31.

Dube has served as principal at Fort Jennings Elementary for the last 11 years and also served as varsity boys soccer and baseball coach. He decided now was the time to make a move.

“(Crestview) is a very similar school district to Fort Jennings, just a little larger,” Dube said. “I’ve always wanted to be a superintendent but I had not looked anywhere else. This one came across my desk – my superintendent actually passed it on to me and said this would be a great one. I took a chance, threw my resume out, my wife and kids supported it and here we are.”

Dube also said Crestview’s views are similar to his own – family-based, and faith-based with a great education system.

“School support is great, community support is great and that’s a perfect district when you’re looking to be a first time superintendent,” he stated.

He noted he doesn’t plan to move to the district immediately, which will allow his children to graduate from Fort Jennings. His youngest child is in sixth grade. He also said he’s hopeful he’ll have transition days with Mollenkopf before taking over and he said the ongoing facilities planning discussion is one of the top priorities.

Dube was one of seven applicants for the job. Three were interviewed during a first round, then second interviews were conducted with two finalists.

“When we looked at what our surveys said, what we were looking for, communication was key and he’s a great communicator,” Board President Brad Perrott said. “His experience, his background being in a variety of positions was also a plus. Honestly, in the interviews it just felt right. We were comfortable in our conversations back and forth…it just seems like a good fit for us.”

Perrott credited Shelly Vaughn with Mercer County ESC for assisting the board during the search process. He also said the board had approximately 20 different community members, teachers, staff and administrators take an active role.

Prior to the vote to hire Dube, Perrott praised Mollenkopf and all she’s done for the district while serving in many capacities over the years. After graduating from Crestview, she came back and served as a teacher, cheer coach, athletic administrator, elementary principal, transportation coordinator, dean of students and superintendent.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you for always over and above for Crestview” he said. “You look at our veins and they look blue because the blood is blue inside and comes out red but when she gets a cut, it bleeds Crestview blue.”

After approving Dube’s contract, the board moved to a work session to discuss facilities planning. A number of athletic coaches were present to engage in the discussion.